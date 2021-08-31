Karimnagar: Vote for Eatala, urges Vivek Venkata Swamy

Karimnagar: The victory of former minister Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad by-election could do wonders in the State, said BJP core committee member Vivek Venkata Swamy on Monday.

Addressing the press, the BJP leader said that people should understand why Etela Rajender resigned from TRS and fighting from BJP's ticket in Huzurabad by-election. He added that Etela was not happy with the scams under KCR's rule so he sought the help from BJP. Vivek stated that if Etela wins Huzurubad by-elections, people will be benefitted in form of development and schemes by BJP at Centre.

Vivek slammed KCR for giving false promises to people for sake elections and took a jibe at him stating that the CM came out of his farm house after BJP won GHMC and Dubak elections. He questioned KCR as to why cars and tractors were given under Dalit Bandhu and exuded confidence that all surveys show the defeat of TRS. Vivek demandaed that a CBI enquiry should be made in Kaleshwaram irrigation project as government indulging in Rs 55,000 crore scam. Former MLAs Enugu Ravinder Reddy and Venugopal Reddy were present.