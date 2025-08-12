Karimnagar: IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that Karimnagar will be developed in all sectors with a comprehensive plan and will be made a model. On Monday, Minister Sridhar Babu, along with SC and ST Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam, and SUDA Chairman Komatireddy Narender Reddy, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the SUD commercial building complex and the modernization of the IDSMT shopping complex next to One Town Police Station in Karimnagar.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy and Municipal Commissioner Praful Desai were present at the event. Infrastructure creation and modernisation works will be undertaken at a cost of about 4.79 crores.

On this occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu spoke to the media and said that the government is moving forward with a plan to develop Karimnagar city in all aspects. He said that they are undertaking the construction of the SUDA Commercial Building with Rs 4 crores. Rs 2 crores have been sanctioned at present and the work is being carried out with that.

He said that the IDSMT Shopping Complex work is being carried out with Rs 79 lakhs. The officials should conduct special supervision to ensure that the work related to the development work is carried out with quality expeditiously and completed quickly.