Kartika Deepotsavam for the welfare of all: Polsani Sugunakar Rao

Karimnagar: Founder president of Kartika Dipotsava Samiti Polsani Sugunakar Rao said that Kartika Deepotsavam would be held in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday he said that Puranam Maheshwara Sharma would conduct the deepotsavam on Nov 19 at 6 pm. Hindus consider Kartika month as a spiritual month and worship Harihara in the month, the nature would also pleasant in Kartika month and that was why this month is very special.

Kartika Deepotsavam would remove the darkness of evil and fill the light of good in the society. For the welfare and happiness of all, this program was being conducted he said and appealed to the devotees to participate in large numbers in the programme.