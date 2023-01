Karunakar is East Zone DCP

Warangal: Pulla Karunakar assumed charge as the East Zone DCP on Sunday. He took charge from the outgoing DCP K Venkatalaxmi. Karunakar who hails from Uppal village under Kamalapur mandal joined the police service in 2010. He worked as the DSP in Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh Shad Nagar and Jagtial.

Later, he worked as Additional DCP (traffic) in Hyderabad. In 2021, he was promoted as the DCP.