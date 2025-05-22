Kataaksha Silks Opens New Showroom in Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: Kataaksha Silks, a premium destination for traditional silk sarees, inaugurated its latest showroom today on, prashant nagar, near Ganesh Temple, Vanasthalipuram Main Road, drawing attention from the local community and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The showroom was formally launched by popular television anchor *Suma Kanakala, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event was also blessed by **Sri Sri Sri Jagadguru Kala Gopala Swamy Maharaj*, adding a spiritual aura to the ceremony.

Prominent guests at the launch included *D. Venkateshwar Rao*, Circle Inspector of LB Nagar, who was present as a special invitee.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Kataaksha Silks expressed pride in offering customers high-quality silk sarees at competitive prices. “We are committed to delivering authentic craftsmanship and superior fabric to our patrons. We welcome everyone to visit and experience our exclusive collection,” he said.

The launch marks a significant expansion for Kataaksha Silks, which aims to bring the elegance of traditional Indian wear closer to discerning customers in the region.