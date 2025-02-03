Kathanilayam’s anniv celebrated grandly

Khammam: The 28th anniversary celebrations of Kathanilayam, established by Kalipatnam Ramarao in Srikakulam, were held grandly in Khammam. The inaugural session, presided over by Dasari Amarendra, featured Open University Vice-Chancellor Ghanta Chakrapani as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted Kathanilayam’s significant contribution to Telugu literature and how it serves as a mirror reflecting the lives of Telugu people.

Presenting the annual report, Dasari Ramachandra Rao announced the successful digitisation of one crore pages and expressed gratitude to Rayudu of Manasu Foundation for his invaluable support in this endeavor.

Speaking of Khammam’s literary growth, Ravi Maruth emphasised how the city is evolving into a prominent literary hub in Telangana. Renowned poet Seetharam discussed the diverse storytelling styles of various Telugu writers.

As part of the celebrations, Ghanta Chakrapani unveiled Godhuma Rangu Uha, a book by Vamsee Krishna, introduced by Thota Subhashini. Another book, Manamerugani Latin America, written by Dr Nimmagadda Seshagiri and translated into Telugu by Dasari Amarendra, was launched by Sangishetty Srinivas, with Mullapudi Subbarao providing an insightful introduction.

A panel discussion on Telugu short stories was conducted by Central Sahitya Akademi member Prasen, featuring K.P. Ashok Kumar, Thirunagari Devaki Devi, and Sangishetty Srinivas as panelists.Concluding the event, Kalipatnam Subbarao expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Khammam Aesthetics for hosting the 28th-anniversary celebrations of Kathanilayam.