Kaushik Reddy dares defected MLAs to wear sarees, bangles

Hyderabad: BRS legislator Padi Kuashik Reddy on Wednesday dared the BRS MLAs who joined the Congress party to resign or roam wearing saris and bangles.

After submitting the court order copies to the Legislature Secretary at the Assembly, Reddy addressed a press conference at Telangana Bhavan. The BRS leader said that the MLAs should resign before the Speaker takes a decision on the disqualification petition.

‘MLAs like Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, and all the ten who left the party should move wearing saris and bangles. If you are brave enough, you should do politics like a man. If you don’t resign before the Speaker’s decision, we will definitely send saris and bangles to your house through courier,” said Reddy, displaying saris and bangles.

Reddy, along with KP Vivekanand, met the Legislature Secretary and informed that the court had given four weeks’ time; it would take up the case Suo Moto if no decision was taken on the disqualification petition.

He quipped that the MLAs who defected to the Congress have no shame. ‘They should resign. Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has a history of changing parties. Now he will become an ex-MLA for life. Srihari was a cheat, who took bags from KCR in the morning and joined the Congress evening. He said Serilingampally MLA Arikepodi Gandhi had earlier announced joining the Congress, but now he is denying it. He should come to Telangana Bhavan’.

Reddy said KCR never included the Opposition MLAs individually in the party; the Congress MLAs had merged the Legislature Party, he claimed. Vivekanand said Minister D Sridhar Babu was misleading people by distorting the HC orders. He said the disqualification petitions against ten MLAs are pending with the Speaker. He recalled that in the past the Supreme Court had given a ruling not to delay decisions on disqualification petitions.