Kavi sammelan held as part of Library Week
Highlights
A Kavi Sammelan was organised at the District Central Library on Sunday during which poets of Asifabad attended and entertained with poetry, lyrics and poetry.
Assistant Commissioner of Government Examinations Maryala Uday
Babu, Library Secretary Sadanandam, who participated as the chief guest in this
programme, honoured the poets under the leadership of the staff.
Speaking on the occasion, Udaya Babu described poets as social reformers. He wants to be an inspiration by making socially conscious works.
Akasam President Nalgonda Ramesh, Secretary Sriram Satyanarayana, Honorary Adviser Avadhani M Narayanamurthy
were present in this programme. Revathi, Srilatha and others participated and recited their poems.
