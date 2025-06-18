Kavitha calls for rail roko on July 17 in support of 42 pc BC quota

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha has announced a state-wide Rail Roko protest on July 17, demanding the Central government to approve the bills passed by Telangana Assembly for providing 42 per cent reservations to Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, education and employment.

Addressing a BC Round Table meeting organised jointly by Telangana Jagruthi and United Phule Front in Medak, on Tuesday, Kavitha emphasised the need to exert pressure on the Central government to approve the bills. “This Rail Roko will not just be a protest, but a declaration of Telangana BCs’ strength to the rulers in Delhi.

We will take All BC organizations and leaders together in this protest”, MLC Kavitha stated, warning that the protest would send a strong message to the BJP government at centre.

The BRS MLC criticized the Congress-led state government, alleging it was conspiring to conduct local body elections without implementing the proposed 42 per cent reservations for BCs. “We will not allow elections without these reservations.

The Congress government has merely sent the bills to the Centre and washed its hands off the responsibility,” she said, questioning why the state government is not intensifying its efforts to ensure the President’s approval.