Kavitha has no moral right to talk about BCs: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Condemning the attempts to politicise the BC Reservation Bill, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that MLC K Kavitha has no moral right to talk about BCs. He wondered what she was doing when the BRS was in power for close to a decade.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, he urged BRS and BJP to not politicise the matter of BC reservation when efforts were being made for Centre’s nod. He also asked BJP MP and BC leader R Krishnaiah to join hands in putting joint efforts so that the BCs are empowered. He invited all parties, including former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his allies, in building pressure on Centre.

Ponnam Prabhakar urged Krishnaiah to accompany him to Delhi for seeking BC reservation. He asserted that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and guided by Rahul Gandhi, is working sincerely for the welfare of Backward Classes, and has already sent the BC Bill to the Governor.

Highlighting Rahul Gandhi’s efforts, Ponnam held that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has been advocating empowerment of Backward Castes.