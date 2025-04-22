Kavitha mobilises BRS party cadre

Kothagudem: “BRS is the only way to save the State from Congress,” said MLC K Kavitha. On Monday, she participated as the chief guest in an intimate meeting of BRS activists in Bhadrachalam as part of her tour in the erstwhile Khammam district.

“The Congress governmentis misleading the people in every way,” she alleged, in her fiery speech. “In only 18 months after coming to power, Rs1.60 lakh crores of debt has been incurred and if questioned, they (the government) is being elusive. When askedfor details as an Assembly witness, they will not answer. This is democracy and people should be given details of every rupee spent,” she asserted.

Kavitha alleged that although three ministers from the joint Khammam district are represented in the State cabinet, they have not brought even three paise to the joint district.

“Even though BRS won a record in Bhadrachalam, MLA DrTellam Venkat Rao betrayed the Party and joined the Congress.The has seen many such traitors and conspirators. If there is a by-election to the BhadradriAssembly seat, only the pink flag will win,” she said.

She criticised that 60 percent of the people have not received loan waiver and 50 percent of the farmers have not received farmer’s insurance. She assured that she would act as a bridge between KCR and the activists and bring the activists’ problems to KCR’s attention. “The first duty of BRS activists is to save Telangana,” she said. Earlier, she visited the Lord Rama temple in Bhandrachalam and offered prayers.

MP VaddirajuRavichandra, MLC Tata Madhu, former MLA Regakantha Rao, and other leaders participated in the programme.