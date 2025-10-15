Kavitha to launch state-wide padayatra sans KCR’s image

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha will be taking up a padayatra (foot march) travelling across the state, starting from the end of October.

Kavitha has been interacting with intellectuals, educationalists, and caste organisations on how to move forward with her agitation for a 'Social Telangana'. Following several rounds of discussions, the Jagruthi leader has decided to tour all the districts in the state.

Interestingly, Kavitha has decided to tour districts without the photograph of her father and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. It is learnt that Kavitha has asked Jagruthi leaders not to use KCR’s photograph, but instead to use the photo of Professor Jayashankar in the posters.The former BRS leader said that she would take up the welfare of the people of Telangana and BC (Backward Classes) welfare as the main agenda of her politics. She has been stating that she would be exposing the Congress on its promises to the BCs.