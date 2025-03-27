Kavya bats for setting up satellite campus of coop university in TG

Hanumakonda: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya has proposed the establishment of satellite campuses and mobile training units in Telangana.

While expressing her views in Parliament on the Tribhuvan Cooperative University Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, Kavya stated that comprehensive development in the cooperative sector can be achieved through university-level institutions specializing in this field, which is commendable. She suggested that satellite campuses should be promoted nationwide to enhance skills and expertise in the cooperative sector.

She mentioned that the Tribhuvan Cooperative University Bill brings both hope and uncertainty and assured that it is being carefully examined for the welfare of Warangal farmers and cooperative workers.

She noted that while the establishment of this university in Anand, Gujarat, would boost training and research in the cooperative sector, she questioned whether Warangal farmers would have access to its benefits.

While acknowledging the positive aspect of transforming IRMA (Institute of Rural Management, Anand) into a university, MP Kavya expressed concerns about how well it would cater to the needs of rural India.

She urged that the bill include a five-year action plan to enhance the capabilities of cooperative employees, with targets such as training for 50% of rural workers and the establishment of 10% regional centers.

She highlighted Warangal’s Kakatiya heritage, emphasising that it has always promoted collective progress. She urged that the bill prioritize small farmers and rural areas, serving as a pillar of equality. Furthermore, she called for the bill to be designed effectively to ensure inclusivity, transparency, and cooperative accessibility.

MP Kavya concluded by stating that Telangana is eagerly awaiting a cooperative bill that

would benefit rural communities.