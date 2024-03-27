Kavya meets KCR

  • Menu
Warangal: BRS Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Kadiyam Kavya met the party supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday. She thanked KCR for giving her the opportunity to contest in the Lok Sabha elections.

It may be mentioned here that Kavya is the daughter of Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari.

