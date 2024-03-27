Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Kavya meets KCR
Highlights
BRS Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Kadiyam Kavya met the party supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Warangal: BRS Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Kadiyam Kavya met the party supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday. She thanked KCR for giving her the opportunity to contest in the Lok Sabha elections.
It may be mentioned here that Kavya is the daughter of Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT