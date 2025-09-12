Kavya proposes bus station close to Kazipet rly station

Hanumakonda: In a high-level review meeting held at Hyderabad’s Command Control Centre, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Warangal MP Dr. Kadiyam Kavya reviewed the progress of major railway projects in Telangana, with a special focus on Warangal region.

Dr. Kavya proposed the construction of a bus stand near Kazipet Railway Station to facilitate passenger movement. She suggested that the state government should provide alternative land to the Railways. Responding positively, the Chief Minister assured that the land would be allocated for the multi-modal bus stand, while the Railway Minister agreed to direct zonal officials to fast-track the proposal.

The Warangal MP also batted for a new railway station and line at Bhupalpally, the hub of Singareni Collieries and TGGENCO. She said a dedicated railway line would cut down dependence on trucks, thereby reducing accidents, pollution, and transportation costs while boosting both passenger and freight movement.

Pushing for Warangal’s development, Kavya demanded that Kazipet be upgraded as a railway division, pointing out that the city, Telangana’s second largest, would benefit immensely in terms of connectivity, job creation, and revenue generation.

On the other hand, she flagged concerns over the proposed Nashkal–Warangal bypass lines via Chintapalli and Hasanparthy. She said farmers, who had already lost lands to the Outer Ring Road project, would be further hit by the railway alignment.

Stressing the need to protect agriculture and Warangal’s urban growth, she sought alternative routes and announced that she would submit a memorandum to the Railway Minister.