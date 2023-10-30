KCR a betrayer: Kharge

Hyderabad: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge came down heavily on BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stating that the latter had betrayed senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Participating in Congress party’s ‘Vijayabheri Sabha’ in Sangareddy, Kharge said: "These BRS leaders should feel ashamed of criticising Congress. The person (KCR) ruling Telangana now went to Sonia Gandhi's residence, touched her feet, took a photo with her, and then changed his words, betraying her." KCR made the promise of merger of the TRS with Congress after the passage of the Bifurcation Bill. But the BRS leader took U-turn and deceived Sonia Gandhi, the Congress chief said. “Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BRS leaders were all speaking against the Congress in Telangana.





But they seem to have forgotten that Sonia Gandhi was the driving force behind the creation of Telangana, turning the dreams of its people into reality,”

Kharge said, alleging that at the time of the formation of Telangana was a surplus state, but today it carries a debt of Rs 5 lakh crore.

The AICC chief said that despite having 30 lakh vacant jobs, how many have been created during Modi's tenure? Modi promised 2 crore jobs every year. Instead of giving 18 crore jobs in the last nine years, the BJP is distributing certificates for a mere 3,000-4,000 jobs, he added. The NDA government is ruining the future of the country's youth, he alleged.

“The BJP and its B Team, BRS, were questioning what the Congress has achieved in its 70-year rule. It's clear that both are working together for their self-interest and not fighting for the people. Only the Congress has consistently worked for the welfare of the people,” he added.

The establishment of BHEL, BDL and Ordinance Factory, which are public sector companies, wouldn't have been possible in Telangana if Indira Gandhi hadn't been elected from this region. She brought these companies to develop this region, Kharge explained.

He claimed that the Congress was the party that has been genuinely working for the welfare of farmers, workers, and the poor. “While today's leaders here claim to have done and will do more for welfare, it is the Congress that granted Telangana statehood and power to these leaders," he said. “All the six guarantees we've promised are designed for the all-round welfare of the people of Telangana, not just for the votes," he claimed.