KCR asks partymen to step up protest against Banakacherla

Hyderabad: Reiterating that Telangana people had taken note that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was working his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday called upon the party cadre take up statewide protest programs on Banakacherla project.

Earlier the BRS president had a long meeting with senior leaders of the party, including senior leaders like working president K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and G Jagadish Reddy.

Chandrashekar Rao said that as the state government was a complete failure across segments and to avoid agrarian crisis that the state stares at, there should be a no holds barred fight by the party. He said that the Banakacherla project, which was detrimental to the interests of the state, should be stopped, towards which the task was cut out for the party cadre. KCR said it was unfortunate that the state government was implementing policies that were proving beneficial to Andhra Pradesh and against the farmers of the state.

“Our party leaders should expose the government which was doing gross injustice to the state. They should explain to the people that the government had deliberately dried up the Kaleshwaram project and did not give water during the sowing time,” he said. The government should start the Kannepally pumphouse and fill projects with water. He also said that there was a shortage of urea in the state. The party leaders should inform the people that ignoring the agriculture sector was an unpardonable act. “The Congress and BJP were passing time by blaming each other. BRS will always stand by the people of Telangana,” KCR affirmed.