KCR blames Modi for delay in PRLI Project

Vikarabad: Alleging that the Centre was responsible for the delay in the Palamuru Rangareddy Irrigation Project, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become an enemy of Telangana and called upon the people of the state to throw out the Central government.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the District Collectorate and TRS party office in Vikarabad district on Tuesday, the Chief Minister targeted the Prime Minister on the unfulfilled promises. He said none in the state BJP has the guts to tell Modi about the project. The inability of the Centre in extending cooperation to the state had led to the delay in the project.

He said since the Centre had failed, the state government would take up the responsibility to bring water to the fields of Vikarabad, Parigi and Tandur.

KCR said contrary to the expectations, the Prime Minister did not announce anything in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. "There were only dialogues," he said. He said there was a need for a good government at the Centre. Country's situation is deteriorating and hence it was time to throw the BJP govt out, he said.

The CM alleged that Modi did not fulfil even a single promise he had made to the people. He promised Rs 15 lakh to the poor but did not get give even 15 paisa. No section got benefitted under the NDA regime, he said.

When the state government is taking up welfare activities, the people at the Centre are saying that these are freebies. Referring to fixing of meters to agricultural pumpsets, he said this issue should be discussed by the people at village level. He also mentioned about the rising prices of gas, petrol and how banks were looted. "They don't want farmers to be given loan waivers, but they waived Rs 20 lakh crore loans taken by the corporates. "We have Singareni coal but they want us to buy from corporates which is costlier," the CM said.

KCR said that no other state in the country was implementing the welfare schemes like Telangana. He called upon youth and others in general to discuss what the TRS government had done for the state.