KCR for Jangaon on February 11

Jangaon: It's all set for the inauguration of the Integrated Collectorate Complex in Jangaon on February 11, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the Collectorate Complex and also TRS Party Office during his visit. The Minister who inspected the Collectorate Complex and TRS Party Office here on Saturday said that the Chief Minister will also address a public meeting.

"Arrangements are in place for the inauguration," Errabelli said, who held a review meeting along with State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, MLCs Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, T Ravinder Rao, MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Thatikonda Rajaiah and Jangaon ZP chairman P sampath Reddy were among others present.