KCR has an ace up his sleeve to pep up party cadre today

Hyderabad: BRS Supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao is bracing up to un-veil his next big political move and give a new direction to his party cadre from the podium of the party’s silver jubilee public meeting be-ing organised at Elkathurthy in Warangal district on Sunday. Perhaps, the BRS party’s mammoth public meeting will be one of the largest gatherings in the party’s 25-year history.

In view of heat conditions, elaborate arrangements were made at the venue of the public meeting on a sprawling 1,300 acres site. A sepa-rate stage for cultural programmes was set up where the Telangana folk artists, singers and cultural troops will enthrall the people before the commencement of the KCR’s speech in the public meeting.

Five parking zones have been set up for vehicles from different districts.

Party leaders said that the meeting will start at 5 pm with flag hoisting, followed by tributes to Telangana Thalli and martyrs, and KCR‘s speech.

A big public meeting podium was set up where around 200 BRS leaders including former ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and sen-ior leaders will sit.

To beat the heat, 2,000 volunteers are being deployed to distribute 10 lakh water and butter milk packets to the visiting party workers and supporters at the meeting venue. About 200 mobile patrol vehicles, 25 towing vehicles, 250 CCTV cameras connected to a command centre and 250 generators were made available to ensure smooth conduct of the public meeting in the evening. Huge LED screens are also being in-stalled near the meeting place to have a glimpse of the leaders on the stage.

Leaders have already been asked to encourage people to travel by buses arranged by the party to avoid traffic problems. Large crowds are expected from old Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Medak and Rangareddy districts. Leaders of far-away districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar districts have been request-ed to reach the public meeting place early.

In a teleconference with all district leaders on Saturday, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao asked them to follow the roadmap given to every district party unit to avoid traffic jams. Strict orders were al-ready given to all leaders to stop gatherings in the 30 km periphery of the public meeting place.