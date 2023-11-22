Live
KCR hits out at Sitharaman over fund cut remark
Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday lashed out at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alleging that she was shamelessly stating that the Modi government stopped Rs 25,000 crore for not fixing motors in the agriculture pump sets.
He made these comments in the Praja Ashirwada Sabha at Suryapet. Rao stated that voting for the BJP is equivalent to throwing your vote down the drain. “The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saying you have to fix metres to every borewell and pump set. I said I would die, but would not fix it.
So, he deducted the Rs 25,000 crore grant to Telangana. Today Nirmala Sitharama shamelessly said in Hyderabad that all States have fixed metres except Telangana, and hence we deducted 0.5 per cent and denied Rs 25,000 crore,” said Rao.