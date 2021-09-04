KCR hoodwinking people in name of new schemes: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on the TRS government, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had neglected welfare of people, adding he was 'deceiving' them in the name of implementation of new schemes. Addressing a public meeting on his seventh day of " Praja Sangrama Yatra" at Manneguda (Vikarabad district), he claimed the ruling party was unable to digest the tremendous support he was getting from people.

Taking a dig at the TRS for giving a call to hoist party flags on the occasion of laying foundation for party office in Delhi, Sanjay charged that the CM attended the event only to divert people's attention from the yatra. "It is a practice of KCR to mislead people spreading false information, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is trying to meet Modi. After the meeting, as usual, he will give false information to media and say that Modi has appreciated the State government's performance," Sanjay said.

He made it clear that the BJP never had any alliance with the TRS which had contested successive elections with the Congress, TDP, Communist and MIM parties. The BJP chief said due to KCR's 'corrupt practice' the region was deprived of irrigation water either from the initial design of the Pranahita-Chevella or the re-designed project by the government. He urged people to revolt against TRS leaders and asked them reasons for lack of irrigation water to Pargi constituency.

Sanjay accused the CM of mortgaging the State interest in getting the Krishna water share. "Instead of 575 tmcft, the State is getting only 299 tmcft due to government's inefficiency," he noted. Sanjay wanted to know why KCR had skipped the KRMB meeting. He alleged that the CM did not attend it to cover up his 'failures' as he mortgaged the State interest to AP.

The BJP chief charged that the CM will come out whenever elections come and announce welfare schemes like 'Dalit Bandhu' and forget it after polls. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the Huzurabad by-election in spite of the ruling party doling/spending crores to lure voters. Sanjay claimed that the Modi government had allotted Rs 391.86 crore for various development works, including infrastructure, construction of toilets in Pargi constituency. He said the BJP was committed for the welfare of people, adding it alone can free Telangana from the clutches of TRS 'corrupt and family rule'.

National vice-president D K Aruna, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, ex-minister M Chandrashekar, former MLA Srisailam Goud participated in the yatra.