KCR improved traditional professions: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Nagarkurnool: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav released fish seedlings in Kesari Samudram in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government is working for the welfare of all communities equally. Particularly the lives of fishermen across the State have completely changed and their economic conditions has improved a lot for the past six years ever since the formation of separate Telangana State, he added.

The Minister reiterated that not just fishermen, but also the lives of all those people, who make a livelihood on family-based traditional employment, like shepherds, dairy and livestock farmers, etc have improved tremendously.

'Soon after formation of Telangana State, visionary Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had brought in innovative schemes and decided to renovate lakes and ponds under Mission Kakatiya and now filled all those lakes with water and released fish to provide livelihood for the fishermen community. KCR also also brought the scheme of subsidized distribution of sheep to shepherds, cow and buffalos and other cattle for the farmers to take up traditional employment and make a comfortable living with good return of handful income at their own place," said the Minister. Nagarkurnool Zilla Parishad Chairperson Padmavati and Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy also took part in fish seedlings release programme.