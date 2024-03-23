Live
KCR: Kejriwal’s arrest politically motivated
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithichief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday condemned the arrest of AamAadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and termed it as another black day in the country's democratic history.
Responding to the arrest of Kejriwal, the BRS chief said that the recent arrests of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BRS MLC Kavitha prove that the ruling BJP at the Centre was acting with the sole intention of removing the opposition.
For this, the Central government is using ED, CBI, IT and other Central investigation agencies. “The BRS strongly condemns the actions of the BJP government which is turning into an axe for democracy. Kejriwal's arrest is a politically motivated arrest.
We demand immediate withdrawal of illegal cases and immediate release of those arrested,” said Chandrashekar Rao.