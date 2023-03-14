KCR, Kishan, Chandrababu, NTR Jr elated over Oscar Award for ‘Naatu Naatu’

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders on Monday congratulated the 'RRR' team over the 'NaatuNaatu' song from the Telugu period action film winning Oscar recognition.

"It is a matter of pride for all Telugus that a Telugu movie has won the Oscar, which is considered the most prestigious recognition in films at international level", Rao said.

"The words used in the 'Naatu, Naatu' song reflect Telangana's culture, the taste of Telugu people and the diversity in people's lives", the CMO said in a release.

The CM had a special word of praise for lyricist Chandrabose who hails from a village in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. The Oscar recognition to the 'NaatuNaatu' song is a matter of pride for all Telugus, Kishan Reddy said, wishing that the Telugu film industry should get more such global recognition with quality films.

The TDP chief complimented the film's director SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani, actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR and others who are involved in making the song. "NaatuNaatu' has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian cinema;Telugus achieving it is even more special," Naidu tweeted. He also congratulated Kartiki Gonsalves and her team for creating history by winning the Academy award for Best Documentary Short Film for 'The Elephant Whisperers.'

Junior NTR, one of the heroes in 'RRR', expressed happiness over the Oscar and congratulated Rajamouli, Keeravani and others. "And we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Sir ji, Jakkannassrajamouli, @boselyricistgaru, the entire team and the nation,"

Junior NTR, a grandson of legendary former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, tweeted. "NaatuNaatu," the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from "RRR", waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy award.