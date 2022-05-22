KCR lauds education experiment by AAP govt

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao praised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the 'commendable' job he had done in improving the education policy.

Talking to the media after his visit to a government school along with Kejriwal, in South Moti Bagh, KCR said that the efforts put in by the Delhi government were commendable. "Students are not burdened about marks anymore. The leaders have shown paths to students who are interested in business as well as jobs. The policy of education in Delhi is too good. I am going to replicate and will send teachers here for an orientation programme," he said. Replying to a question, KCR said, "The Central government should also make policies considering every state in the country. We should not forget that we are a democratic country and India is a union of states. If Central government takes a decision without any discussion, then there will be a problem." KCR and other TRS leaders were welcomed by Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School and given a tour of the school. The delegation visited classrooms, labs and the students' playing area among other facilities.

Kejriwal explained to KCR on how the Delhi government's "remarkable improvements" in education could become a reality. He said many private school students were taking admission in government schools because of the quality of education being imparted there.



The Delhi CM said, "We have around 1,100 schools and nearly 18 lakh students studying in them. Earlier, this number was 16 lakh, but now, due to remarkable improvements in the education sector, many students of private schools are joining our government schools," Kejriwal told Rao.

Officials of the Delhi education department gave a presentation regarding improvements being done in the sector by the AAP government.