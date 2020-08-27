KCR not protecting interest of Telangana: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was averting Apex Council meeting over water sharing between Telangana and AP, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy held that he was acting as a mute spectator to the injustice being done with Telangana.

Speaking during the meeting with District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents at Gandhi Bhavan he said that instead of protecting the interest of Telangana, KCR tried to facilitate the construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) by postponing the meeting of Apex Council. He said that KCR would have no moral right to continue as the Chief Minister, if Andhra Pradesh goes ahead with the RLIS project.

Uttam Kumar Reddy blamed the State government for the fire mishap at the Srisailam Power Station which claimed nine lives. He reiterated the demand for a CBI probe and alleged that the ongoing CID investigation was aimed at covering up the lapses.

Urging the DCC presidents to expose the failures of KCR government before people, he asked them to strengthen the organisation by filling up all the vacant party posts. He said that the appointments to all the committees should be completed by September 3.

Later in the evening, Uttam Kumar Reddy along with Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka held a video conference through Zoom app and took stock of the situation from Bhadrachalam and Mulugu on the first day of latter's 10-day tour programme across Telangana.