KCR not serious about Ganesh immersion arrangements: Bhagavanth Rao

Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) general secretary Bhagavanth Rao came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not showing interest in making arrangements for immersion of Ganesh idols.

Speaking to the media along with other representatives of the BGUS here on Monday, he said that KCR is more interested in organising Bathukamma festival.

Rao lambasted the Telangana government for not giving clarity on artificial ponds set up for immersion of idols. He expressed anger over the TRS government for not allowing anyone to visit ponds.

"I was surprised to know that police are conducting counselling to Balapur Ganesh Utsav committee members not to immerse Ganesh idol in Hussainsagar lake," he revealed.

Bhagavanth read out verdicts delivered by AP High Court in 2001 and 2013. "A report of EPTRI said that Hussainsagar lake is not polluted with PoP idols immersion," he mentioned and added that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend as a chief guest for immersion day.