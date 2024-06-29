KCR out to rope in legal eagles to fight defection cases in court

Hyderabad:Taking cue from the Uddhav Thackeray, the president of Shiv Sena UBT, the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is seriously pursuing the defection of the MLAs and is taking concrete steps to not only stop the exodus of the leaders but also corner the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy legally as he has decided to take the services of top legal luminaries to take up the cases in Supreme Court.

According to sources, some representatives of the legal team of the party are busy meeting senior advocates in Delhi to finalise the team to argue on behalf of the BRS in the defection case. The party has filed a case in the High Court against Danam Nagender, which the court has postponed the hearing for July 3. The party leaders said that they have the option of going to the Supreme Court in case they do not get a favourable decision.

Sources said that the BRS chief does not want the defected MLAs to be spared and ultimately make them disqualified. Sources said that the BRS chief had given adequate funds to the legal cell of the party from the party fund. This fund would be utilised by the legal cell to fight the cases including defections and the alleged illegal cases filed on the partymen. The party chief has given them freedom to pursue the cases taking the services of seniormost advocates who have the experience in the Anti-Defection Law, said a senior leader of the party.

The BRS leader recalled how their party chief, during the public meetings had assured to take care of the party leaders who were facing cases locally in the districts with the help of the legal team. The party’s legal team is said to be trying to approach senior advocates like Devadatt Kamat, AM Singhvi, Kapil Sibal, who have argued in the Maharashtra Speaker case. Presently, AM Singhvi has been arguing the case of party MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor case.

The BRS leaders argued that the Supreme Court had set a deadline for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker to complete the disqualification proceedings of members of legislative Assembly from Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party.

Sources said that the senior leader T Harish Rao was in Delhi on Friday to meet Kavitha and he is also likely to meet some senior advocates during his tour.