KCR recognised as Leader of Opposition

Hyderabad: BRS Supremo and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was on Saturday recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The announcement was made by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in the House.

“I recognise Bharat Rashtra Samiti Legislature Party as the main Opposition party since it is the second-largest party with the strength of 39 members in the third Telangana Legislative Assembly and its leader Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao, MLA, is recognised as the Leader of Opposition,” the Speaker said.

The announcement came ahead of the debate on the Motion of Thanks on Address by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the legislature on Friday.