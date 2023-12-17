Live
- Delhi BJP delegation claims police prevented them from submitting memorandum to CM Kejriwal
- PKL: V Ajith Kumar's 16-point performance helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register heart-stopping victory
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
Just In
KCR recognised as Leader of Opposition
Highlights
BRS Supremo and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was on Saturday recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly
Hyderabad: BRS Supremo and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was on Saturday recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The announcement was made by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in the House.
“I recognise Bharat Rashtra Samiti Legislature Party as the main Opposition party since it is the second-largest party with the strength of 39 members in the third Telangana Legislative Assembly and its leader Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao, MLA, is recognised as the Leader of Opposition,” the Speaker said.
The announcement came ahead of the debate on the Motion of Thanks on Address by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the legislature on Friday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS