KCR remains silent over Kavitha’s arrest even after a month

Hyderabad: It has been exactly one month since BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was arrested in the Delhi liquor scam. Although her brother KTR, her husband and mother Shobha met her in jail, her father KCR has not visited her till now and has not even mentioned the matter anywhere, it has become a topic of discussion in the political circles.

Kavitha, who is accused in the liquor scam, was arrested by ED officials from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on March 15. Earlier, searches were conducted at her house. Since then, the ED officials took her into custody and interrogated her. Kavitha, who has been in Tihar Jail for the past 20 days, was recently arrested by the CBI and interrogated for three days. As her custody will end on Monday, she will be sent back to Tihar Jail.

At 10 am, the authorities will present her at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. CBI is likely to ask for extension of custody on this occasion. If the CBI does not file a custody petition, it is reported that Kavitha is thinking of filing a bail petition.