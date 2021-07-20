KCR scared of losing by poll in Huzurabad: Manda Krishna

Hyderabad: The MRPS founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga on Monday claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was "scared" of upcoming Huzurabad by-election.

Speaking to the media, here he said that the CM was increasingly fearing that his party would lose the by-election, as he had cheated dalits of the State several times during the last seven years. "KCR had retracted from his promise of making a dalit Chief Minister of Telangana after its formation, simply stating that the conditions had completely changed in the State.

KCR is fails to distribute three acres land to dalits in the year of its launch," he alleged. The MRPS leader feared that the CM would also stop the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme.

He claimed that KCR had announced the Dalit Bandhu scheme as he wanted to retain the Huzurabad seat, pocketing the dalit votes. The constituency has 21,000 dalit families in the segment.