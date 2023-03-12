KCR takes stock of Kavitha's situation

Hyderabad: BRS head and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was constantly being apprised over the updates of his daughter and MLC K Kavitha appearing before the ED in Delhi liquor scam.

The CM was in constant touch with Industry Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao since morning to get updates about the ED questioning Kavitha. The BRS chief also instructed them to move forward according to the situation prevailed at the ED office.

Already, senior leaders and ministers rushed to Delhi in the morning and staged dharnas at different places against the ED for summoning Kavitha to Delhi.

KCR also spoke to some legal experts and took their legal opinion in case Kavitha was arrested on the spot after questioning, sources said that the BRS chief also held a meeting with available senior leaders and discussed the political developments taking place after Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi.

Leaders said that KCR was already gathering support of all anti-BJP parties in the country to counter the Centre's vindictive approach against non – BJP State governments and its leaders and the exploitation of central probing agencies to book false cases.