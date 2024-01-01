KCR to resume work from Feb

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao is all set to enter public life in February as he is expected to recover by then and gradually would join the campaign trail for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

According to party sources, the former Chief Minister, who underwent total hip replacement surgery on December 8, has started taking steps with the help of a walker. Party leaders said that physiotherapy was being done every day by the doctors and within a week, the BRS chief would start walking with the help of a walking stick. “By the end of January, he would be fit enough to walk,” said senior BRS leader T Harish Rao during an informal interaction with the media on Sunday.

KCR is likely to start meeting the party leaders from February. Hence, the BRS has started gearing up for preparatory meetings for the 17 Lok Sabha segments from January 3. Key leaders from the Lok Sabha constituency would be invited to attend these meetings where they would discuss strategies to be implemented in the upcoming elections.

Sources said that the BRS chief would be planning election strategies at the party office in Telangana Bhavan. Sources said there are chances of KCR taking up the campaign with a walking stick. It may be mentioned here that in the past West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had successfully campaigned with her broken leg during the Assembly elections. This time the BRS leaders say that KCR may campaign using his walking stick. Though the party feels that leaders like Priyanka Gandhi would not contest from Telangana, they do not want to take any chance and hence the strategies would be made keeping this aspect in mind.