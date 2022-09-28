KCR to unveil statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Hospital on Oct 2

Hyderabad: The State Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Hospital on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao along with Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav,who inspected the works at Gandhi Hospital premises on Wednesday, announced this.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC and HMDA senior officials also accompanied the Ministers during the inspection.