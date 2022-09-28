  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KCR to unveil statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Hospital on Oct 2

KCR to unveil statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Hospital on Oct 2
x

KCR to unveil statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Hospital on Oct 2

Highlights

The State Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Hospital on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Hyderabad: The State Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Hospital on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao along with Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav,who inspected the works at Gandhi Hospital premises on Wednesday, announced this.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC and HMDA senior officials also accompanied the Ministers during the inspection.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X