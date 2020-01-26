KCR to visit Gulf nations to study problems of workers from TS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be visiting the Gulf countries soon along with MLAs to study the problems faced by the Indian immigrants.

The Chief Minister said that many were going to the Gulf countries in search of livelihood but end up in problems after going there. The Chief Minister said that he along with 15-16 MLAs in whose constituency there is a problem of Gulf migrants would be visiting the Gulf countries.

He said that they would talk to the immigrants and know their problems. KCR further said that the government was in the process of bringing in a NRI Policy.

The Chief Secretary has already visited Kerala and studied the policy. "We will try to bring a solution to the problem of the immigrants to Gulf countries," said the CM. He said that there were good jobs in the state but the immigrants prefer to go to the Gulf countries even for small salaries.

"Construction is going on at my farm and I see workers from Bihar, Jharkhand and other States and I don't find any Telugu speaking persons. When asked, the workers said they were getting Rs 600 to Rs 700 per day which is Rs 25,000 per month.

I don't understand why our people are going to other countries when there are opportunities here," said the Chief Minister.