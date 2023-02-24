KCR will do a hat-trick, become CM again: Niranjan Reddy

KARIMNAGAR: Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy flayed the opposition parties for baseless allegations against the Chief Minister instead assuring people about explaining what developmental works they will do in the State if they attain power.

He expressed confidence that CM KCR will do a hat-trick and become CM for the third consecutive time.

He alleged that the leaders were conducting padayatra making personal allegations against the Chief Minister. He said there is no other leader to the stature of Chandrashekhar Rao as CM.

S Niranjan Reddy said that the Telangana has become the number one State in the country in growth of the agriculture sector by achieving all-time record in paddy production during this Rabi season (Yasangi).

The Agriculture Minister along with Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar, TSCAB, NAFSCOB and Karimnagar DCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, Markfed chairman M Ganga Reddy, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan inaugurated the TS Markfed filling station at Padmanagar locality in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

The State government has spent Rs 3.5 lakh crore only on the agriculture sector since the formation of the separate State. The area of cultivation has gone up from only 28.18 lakh acres in the State in the year 2014-15 to 68.53 lakh acres in 2022-23, he stated and attributed the growth in the farm sector only due to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and completion of irrigation projects. He said that the growth in the agriculture sector was also helping in the development of cooperatives in the State.