KCR’s emissary meets Kavitha to douse ‘fire’

Hyderabad: A day after his meeting with the party’s working president KT Rama Rao, the BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday sent his emissary D Damodar Rao to talk to sulking party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to bury the hatchet.

Damodar Rao, a Rajya Sabha member and close aide of KCR, along with the legal team member Gandra Mohan Rao met Kavitha at her residence on Monday. The BRS leaders had a three-hour long discussion with Kavitha.

The meeting attained significance after the BRS MLC wrote a letter to her father and the party chief KCR, giving feedback on the party’s Elukaturthy public meeting. After the letter was leaked, Kavitha said that KCR was a god surrounded by devils.

According to sources, Damodar Rao and Mohan Rao told the BRS leader that KCR had taken her comments positively and there was no need for any concern. KCR would take an appropriate step at an appropriate time, they said. The BRS leaders urged Kavitha not to take any hasty decision.

They also assured her that all the issues would be solved amicably. The leaders told her that the party chief would make a decision and call her soon.

After Kavitha’s letter, the BRS chief had meetings with senior leader KTR and Harish Rao at his farmhouse. Party leaders believe that the BRS chief is likely to give a strong message to the leaders on following the party's discipline. For the last few days, no one from the family of KCR visited Kavitha’s residence. Visitors were mostly from her husband Anil’s side.

However, it will be interesting to see whether Kavitha will remain silent or go ahead with her plans by speaking to the media. There were speculations that Kavitha was looking to launch a political party. Social media has been abuzz with support for Kavitha during the last couple of days.