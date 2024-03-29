KCR’s loot is visible before our eyes: Jeevan Reddy

Jagtial: The Congress candidate for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency and MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Thursday described the ensuing elections as ‘test for democracy’.

Speaking after interacting at Indira Bhavan here, with Chennur MLA G Vivek and Peddapalli LS contestant Vamsi Krishna, he criticised the BRS chief and former CM K Chandrashekar Rao for not being able to achieve the aims of Telangana and diverting water for self-gain through the Kaleshwaram project, hiking its cost of Rs40,000 crore three times. He said ‘KCR’s loot is visible before our eyes’.

Reddy hailed the State government as the sole Congress dispensation for implementing its promises within three months of coming to power. He recalled being in politics since 1981 serving people disregarding either victory or defeat in elections.

The MLC called upon people to ponder over why and which party to vote for in the LS polls. He alleged that during the BJP rule industries are facing closure, while questioning PM Modi on the promise of unearthing black money. Reddy accused the Centre of burdening people with rising prices.

He said the Congress has history of making sacrifices for the country like a leader giving up life for averting Khalistan State, while the BJP was seeking to gain politically by promoting nationalist feeling even while criticising Pakistan; the Congress was able to bend the neighbouring country. “The Congress is a party known for sacrifices, while the BRS is sure to disappear in ten years,” he pointed out.

“If the BJP comes to power it will pose a threat to the country. The Congress is sure to win 15 LS seats in the elections’; it could not achieve the expected results in the Assembly polls,” Reddy asserted.

Vivek hailed the announcement of Reddy’s candidature, while asserting that the party was sure to win 15 seats. He said CM A Revanth Reddy was implementing five guarantees, as promised, within three months.

He demanded an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate into the KLIP project cost hike for getting commissions; donation of electoral bonds to BRS and an inquiry by the Centre into phone-tapping during the BRS regime.