KCR's national stratagem in crosshairs of opposition

Hyderabad: Taking the issue of launching national party forward, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold marathon meetings with different groups including mainly intellectuals, retired bureaucrats, central government employees, scientists, irrigation and agriculture experts to finalise the agenda for the proposed national party. He is also keen to meet employees unions of central agencies and PSUs after October 5.

Sources said that KCR wanted to interact different sections of people from across the country and understand the issues at state and national level. All the observations made in the meetings will be analyzed before finalising the party agenda. His proposed meeting with power employees assumes importance as has been saying that nearly 25 lakh employees working in Energy wing in the state and in central agencies will lose their jobs if the new power policy is enforced in the country. He also proposes to hold meeting with employees of various state and central unions of power departments.

TRS is also planning to organize meetings with some PSUs including LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) and other profit making PSUs which are likely to be disinvested in the comings.

KCR is preparing the national party agenda which it hopes would attract majority sections of the middle classes who are facing hardships due to anti people policies adopted by the BJP led government at the centre.

The TRS chief will hold another round of meeting with farmers associations to ascertain their plights and the possibility of the implementation of Rythu bandhu , Ryhtu Bhima and other farmer welfare measures taken in the Telangana state.