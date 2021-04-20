Top
Khammam: 400 families join Congress

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka welcoming a leader into the Congress in Khammam on Monday
Khammam: Nearly 400 families from various parties of 49th division have joined the Congress in presence of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting, Bhatti criticised the TRS and BJP governments and said both the parties have no right to ask for votes in KMC elections.

He said, the development of Khammam town took place during the Congress rule and both the TRS and BJP have failed to implement their poll promises. Vikramarka appealed to all the voters to extend their support to Congress candidates in this election.

District Congress president Puvvala Durga Prasad, town president MD Javeed, leaders N Deepak Chowdary, V Narasimha Rao and others participated in the programme.

