Khammam: BJP only political alternate to TRS says Premender Reddy

Khammam: BJP is the only political alternative to the TRS in Telangana, asserted party State general secretary G Premender Reddy. He held a meeting with the party cadre to prepare them for the ensuing Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal Graduates MLC constituency

election, in Khammam town on Tuesday. The party ranks gave a grand welcome to him and organised massive bike and car rally.

Speaking to the media, Premender Reddy noted that only the BJP got the strength to take on and to defeat the TRS in the electoral battle. The BJP has been emerging a strong political force in Telangana, he stated. Reddy alleged that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has failed on all fronts.

Even when the people were in deep financial troubles following the outbreak of coronavirus, the government was tormenting them in the name of LRS, he alleged.

"The TRS government has no concern for the poorer sections and the displacement of residents at Gollapadu channel proves the fact. The government, which evacuated the residents, has failed to provide them alternate housing," Premender Reddy complained.

BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana and Kishan Morcha State president K Sridhar Reddy made commendable efforts in protecting the interests of Gollapadu channels evacuees and ensured issuing of pattas to them, Premender Reddy noted.

Speaking at Atmeeya Sammelanam with graduates and party workers, party district president Satyanarayana stated that BJP is moving ahead in the voter enrollment programme. There is a good response from the graduates for the enrollment drive, he added.