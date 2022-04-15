Khammam: BJP pays tributes to Dr Ambedkar

Khammam: A number of BJP leaders paid rich tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 131 birth anniversary here on Thursday. BJP district president Galla Satyanaryana said Ambedkar had contributed invaluable contributions to the nation. He was a key architect of Constitution and an economist who played a key role in India's freedom movement.

He was born to a Dalit family in Maharashtra in 1891.

The NDA government led by the BJP party is giving due importance to the Dalit people and implementing a number of schemes for their development. The party is also giving key posts to the Dalit leaders for their empowerment, Galla said.