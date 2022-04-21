Khammam: BJP stages protest over activist's death

Khammam: Tension prevailed in the town on Monday as on the call given by the BJP staged protest over the death of party activist S Sai Ganesh in Khammam. The BJP leaders took out protest rallies and dharna in and around the district. At Ambedkar Centre in Khammam, a number of BJP leaders and activists participated in the protest programme it led party's district president Galla Satyanarayana and BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy.

The party leaders raised slogans against the TRS government Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. They wore black ribbons and demanding arrest of the Ajay Kumar allegedly responsible for the death of Sai Ganesh and also suspend the police officers. District party president Galla Satyanaryana and Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy demanded justice in the suicide case of activist Sai Ganesh.

They asked the government to order a CBI enquiry into the case. They demanded police to arrest Minister Ajay Kumar on the basis of the dying declaration by the victim Sai Ganesh.

The police rushed to the spot and tried disperse the protesters. A heated argument took place between the police and the BJP leaders. Finally, police arrested the BJP leaders and shifted them to the nearby police station.