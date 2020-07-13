Khammam: Bring back Indian students stuck in Kyrgystan says Nama urges Centre

Khammam: TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao has requested Central government to facilitate the homecoming of the medical students from India stuck in Bishkek, Kyrgystan.

On Monday he wrote a letter to the Union Minister for External Affairs Subramanyam Jay Shanker and appealed to arrange separate flights for the Indian students.

He mentioned the pains of the students in that country during the Covid outbreak. Nearly 235 students from both Telugu states were stuck in this moment. They sent the whatsapp messages to the MP and requested help.

He said, their colleges were closed due to the Corona outbreak, all are vacating their rooms and waiting to come to India. Due to not having transport facilities they are suffering very much and could not go to their rooms.

He appealed to the Minister immediately to respond on the issue and arrange the separate flights for shifting them to India.