Khammam: DCCB Chairman Korakula Nagabhushanaiah provides rice to migrant workers

Khammam: District Cooperative Central Bank Chairman Korakula Nagabhushanaiah along with City Mayor G Papalal has launched the distribution of food items to the poor and needy at the Corporation Office here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, DCCB Chairman Nagabhushanaiah hailed the services of 8th Division Corporator Kurakula Vala Raju and their friends, who came forward to distribute 1,500 kg rice and 700 kg wheat flour to migrant labourers and needy people in the town.