Khammam district records significant spike in viral fevers

Khammam: In the wake of the change in weather conditions in the past couple of weeks, viral fever is on the rise in the erstwhile Khammam district.

“Many people, especially children, are suffering from viral fever in view of the change in climate. Some people are affected by typhoid, malaria, and dengue fever as well,” officials said. Both the government and private hospitals witnessed larger turnout of patients at their OP wings. They complained of fever, loose motions, vomiting, and joint pains. Elsewhere, in the agency village, people complained of similar symptoms.

Officials have been monitoring people’s awareness of diseases; however, it seems that they failed to implement the system. In a statement on Thursday, District Medical & Health Officer Khammam Dr Malathi informed that all fevers are not dengue. Speaking to The Hans India, she said, “Our teams of conducted 13,600 tests in only Khammam district; it was only 292 (Non-structural Protein 1) NS1 fevers and 18 IGM Positive (dengue). In the month of July, nine positive cases of dengue were recorded,” Dr Malathi urged for people’s support to control the spread of these viral diseases. “The people were careful during COVID time about fevers and other symptoms of viral diseases. But after that, they got careless and are not following precautionary measures at their houses.”

Sharing tips on preventing the spread of these diseases, she said, “Water which is stagnated at homes should be found and removed immediately to prevent seasonal fevers.” Meanwhile, several teams are going around to all villages and creating awareness among the people on preventative measures.