Khammam entrepreneur earns global recognition for eco-friendly innovations

Khammam: Sree Teja Deeti, a young and dynamic entrepreneur from Khammam, has earned international acclaim for his pioneering work in sustainable product manufacturing and environmental conservation.

Sree Teja is the founder of two environmentally focused ventures — Renavart Recyclers India Private Limited (established in 2022) and Vistar Leaf (launched in 2023). While Renavart specializes in e-waste management and recycling, Vistar Leaf produces eco-sustainable leaf plates and bowls widely used during weddings and traditional ceremonies.

For his contributions to plastic recycling and environmental sustainability, Sree Teja was recently honoured with the ‘Excellence in Plastic Recycling and Sustainability Leader Award’ at the PolyNext Conference 2025, in Dubai on October 2. The award recognized his efforts in promoting green innovation and empowering rural and tribal communities.A postgraduate in Environmental Engineering and Pollution Control from Griffith University, Australia, Sree Teja emphasised that Vistar Leaf was founded to combat the environmental, social, and economic challenges posed by single-use plastic disposables.

Vistar Leaf’s biodegradable dinnerware is crafted from Butea monosperma (Moduga or Palash) and Bauhinia vahlii (Addaku) leaves. The company follows a circular economy model rooted in local sourcing and rural empowerment while maintaining a strict zero-waste policy.

The startup works closely with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) comprising tribal and rural women from coastal regions of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Each month, the company procures over 1,50,000 leaves, ensuring a steady income of around Rs 12,000 per month per woman. Vistar Leaf currently manufactures 10 types of products, including bowls, plates, and cups.

By 2028, the company aims to eliminate its minimal use of Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) by shifting to 100% plant-based fibre films, making the approximately 2,00,000 products it manufactures each month fully compostable.

Meanwhile, Renavart focuses on restoring non-renewable resources by recycling metals from electronic waste collected from startups, educational institutions, and corporations. The company processes around 4,500 tons of e-waste annually, supplying recycled materials to manufacturing units for reuse in new products.

Speaking about the recognition in Dubai, Sree Teja said, “It was a proud and emotional moment to receive this award in the presence of my parents, D. Sreenivas and Dr G Jaina Bai, who are both teachers.”