Khammam: Man dies after stepson attacks him with wooden stick

Khammam: In a tragic incident, an alcoholic son attacked his step-father with a wooden stick which led to the latter's death. The incident happened in Adavimallela village of Penuballi mandal in the district on Thursday and the deceased was identified as 65-year-old Satyanarayana, a farmer. According to sources, A Narasimha Rao was staying close to his step-father Satyanarayana's house along with his wife.



Narasimha Rao was a liquor addict and have been taking up fights with his wife every day for the last couple months. On Thursday, when the clash broke out between Narasimha Rao and his wife, Satyanarayana intervened and tried to stop it. Drunk and irate Narasimha Rao soon attacked Satyanarayana with a wooden stick injuring him critically. In the incident, Satyanarayana fell to the ground unconscious.

The neighbours rushed Satyanarayana to a hospital in Penuballi, where the doctors upon observation declared him brought dead. Penuballi police registered a case against Narasimha Rao and took up the investigation.

They also launched a search for Narasimha Rao who fled from the spot after the incident.