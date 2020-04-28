Khammam: Minister P Ajay Kumar pays homage to Telangana Martyrs

Khammam: The 20th Formation Day of TRS was celebrated in a simple manner on Monday across the erstwhile Khammam district. Party legislators, elected members, leaders and activists hoisted the party flag at their residences.



Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar hoisted the flag at his residence and at Telangana Bhavan at Gattaiah Centre in Khammam. Speaking on the occasion, he said party chief K Chandrashekar Rao had been struggling to develop the Telangana since the formation of separate State. Kaleshwaram Project is the best example of KCR's visionary to develop the irrigation sector across the State, he added.

MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, Mayor G Papalal, MLAs Ramulu Naik and Kandala Upendar Reddy, party State secretary Tatha Madhu, RJC Krishna, Kamartapu Murali, Farmers Coordination Committee chairman N Venkateswar Rao and others were present.

On this occasion, party leaders have donated blood and distributed essential commodities to the needy, paid homage to Telangana Martyrs.